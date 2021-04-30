EUR/GBP: Choppy trading in the coming months, a move to 0.84 by year-end – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank continue to see choppy range trading for the EUR/GBP in the weeks ahead. They retain a forecast that the currency pair could still push to 0.84 by year end.
Key Quotes:
“The May 6 publication of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Review should add a little more flavour to forecasts regarding the outlook for UK growth this year. Since England’s partial winding back of Covid restrictions on April 12, anecdotal evidence has been adding to market expectations that UK growth this year will outstrip previous forecasts.”
“While there is scope for optimism on the economic front, the pound is confronted by a round of headlines regarding sleaze in government circles. To date, GBP has mostly shrugged these reports off, largely because the UK electorate is well aware of the PM’s less than squeaky clean reputation. That said, the current accusations regarding ‘curtain-gate’ are unlikely to disperse as quickly as the PM would like. This means that politics still has the capacity to knock confidence in the pound, just as the electorate prepares for the May 6 local English, Mayoral and Welsh and Scottish parliamentary elections.”
“On balance we are expecting choppy trading in the coming months with EUR/GBP likely edging lower to the 0.84 area by the end of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.2050 after weak German data, robust US figures
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Personal Income jumped 21.1%, marginally above expectations while Core PCE is up 1.8% YoY as expected.
GBP/USD free-fall continues, about to challenge 1.3800
GBP/USD accelerated its slump and approaches the 1.3800 figure succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US figures.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.