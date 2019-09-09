EUR/GBP challenges three-month lows near 0.8900

- EUR/GBP drops to the 0.8900 area, near 3-month lows.
- UK GDP came in above estimates today.
- UK Industrial, Manufacturing Production surprised to the upside.
The renewed buying pressure around the Sterling is dragging EUR/GBP to the area of 3-month lows near the 0.8900 handle.
EUR/GBP weaker post-UK data
The European cross comes under renewed and moderate downside pressure on Monday in response to the better tone around GBP and steady/bearish stance from the single currency.
In fact, the British Pound met fresh buying interest after the GDP came in flat in the three months to July and expanded 0.3% on a monthly basis during July.
Adding shine to GBP, Industrial Production expanded at a monthly 0.1% during July, while Manufacturing Production expanded 0.3% inter-month. The Construction Output also bettered consensus, expanding 0.5% from a month earlier and the trade deficit widened to £9.14 billion albeit came in below forecasts.
On this side of the Channel, EUR remains under pressure despite the Sentix index ‘improved’ to -11.1 for the current month.
From the political scenario, UK PM B.Johnson said a no deal ‘would be a failure’ at his meeting with Ireland’s L.Varadkar in Dublin. In addition, the UK Parliament would be suspended on Monday after another vote to call for snap elections later today. However, the government is unlikely to pass the bill, rejecting B.Johnson’s idea to hold elections at some point in mid-October.
What to look for around GBP
Renewed upside momentum is pushing the Sterling to fresh tops in response to today’s auspicious data releases in the UK docket (finally). However, the Sterling is forecasted to remain under scrutiny as political effervescence is far from abated... and a Brexit deal looks still ages away from resolving. All eyes are now on the UK Parliament and another vote to call for early elections next month. On another direction, BoE’s Vlieghe ruled out negative interest rates and talked down the likeliness of a recession.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is retreating 0.53% at 0.8919 and a drop below 0.8904 (monthly low Sep.9) would expose 0.8891(monthly low Jul.25) and then 0.8839 (200-day SMA). On the upside, the next hurdle lines up at 0.9054 (55-day SMA) followed by 0.9088 (21-day SMA) and then 0.9148 (monthly high Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1050 amid USD weakness
EUR/USD extends the upside towards 1.1050 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and upbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The bulls regain control as a dovish ECB policy response has already been factored-in.
GBP/USD hits six-week highs above 1.2350 on renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD hits fresh six-week tops above 1.2350 on upbeat UK GDP and fresh Brexit optimism, fuelled by PM Johnson's comments. Johnson said they have "an abundance" of proposals to break Brexit impasse on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues ahead of a catalyst
Upbeat market mood keeps the yen out of the market´s favor. Japanese data came in as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves. USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside needs to surpass 107.45.
Gold: Set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders
Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week, with bears still awaiting a sustained break through the key $1500 psychological mark amid fading safe-haven demand.
A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves
Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October.