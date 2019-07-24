EUR/GBP challenges 4-week lows near 0.8930

- EUR/GBP recedes to 0.8930 on strong GBP-buying.
- Boris Johnson will speak later in the day.
- UK Mortgage Approvals came in at 42.7K in June.
The now firmer tone around the Sterling is forcing EUR/GBP to recede further ground and test multi-week lows in the 0.8930 region.
EUR/GBP looks to BoJo, Brexit
The European cross is adding to Tuesday’s losses in the 0.8930 region, area last traded in early July on the back of a significant pick up in the demand for the British Pound and considerable selling pressure hitting the shared currency.
In the meantime, GBP remains bid ahead of Boris Johnson’s first speech later in the day from Number 10.
There is no news from the Brexit front so far and this scenario is unlikely to change as the Parliament will go into recess tomorrow until early September.
On this side of the Channel, things are getting worse for EUR after advanced PMIs showed further deterioration in the manufacturing sector is expected in core Euroland this month.
Moving forward, all the attention will be on the ECB event due tomorrow as well as prospects of extra monetary easing.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is retreating 0.39% at 0.8927 and a breach of 0.8919 (monthly low Jul.2) would open the door to 0.8885 (55-day SMA) and then 0.8872 (low Jun.20). On the upside, the next barrier aligns at 0.9005 (high Jul.23) seconded by 0.9051 (monthly high Jul.17) and finally 0.9092 (2019 high Jan.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steady ahead of Johnson's pick of Chancellor, amid Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 as Boris Johnson is set to become UK PM and announce his pick for Chancellor of the Exchequer. Fears of a hard Brexit loom.
USD/JPY slips back closer to 108.00 mark
The USD/JPY pair ticked lower through the early European session on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight upsurge to near one-week tops.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data
The US dollar has been consolidating Tuesday's gains. Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street and he will announce his pick for Chancellor. EZ PMIs are in the limelight ahead of Thursday's all-important ECB meeting.