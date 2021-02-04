EUR/GBP: Bumpy road towards the 0.87 mark – Rabobank

Economists at Rabobank continue to see a rocky road for GBP partly because UK Q1 economic data is likely to discourage the bullish outlook and also because Brexit is casting shadows. All in all, the EUR/GBP pair is forecast at 0.87 in the coming months.
Key quotes
“There is a strong risk that relief over the Brexit trade deal will run dry fairly quickly given its limitations.”
“For PM Johnson, the issue of Northern Ireland looks set to overlap with renewed calls for Scottish independence which are likely to strengthen after Scotland’s May elections in which Sturgeon’s SNP party is expected to perform well.”
“During the course of the year we expect that the bounce back in UK GDP growth should provide moderate support for GBP and we see EUR/GBP moving to 0.87. However, we do not see a straightforward path for GBP bulls in the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
