EUR/GBP bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.8600 mark

- EUR/GBP gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- An upward revision of the Eurozone GDP growth provided a modest lift to the euro.
- A mildly offered tone around the sterling remained supportive of the intraday uptick.
The EUR/GBP cross shot to three-day tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.8600 mark.
The cross attracted some dip-buying near the 0.8570 area and has now moved into the positive territory for the second successive session on Tuesday. The recent hawkish rhetoric from a host of European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers turned out to be a key factor behind the shared currency's relative outperformance. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength weighed on the British pound and provided a modest lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of an uptick over the past hour or so was sponsored by an upward revision of the Eurozone GDP growth figures for the second quarter. The economy expanded 2.2% during the April-June period as against 2% estimated originally. This helped offset a larger than anticipated fall in the German/Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the current month and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the UK-EU stand-off on the way forward for the Northern Ireland Protocol might continue to act as a headwind for the sterling. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, bullish traders seemed reluctant from placing aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait for a fresh catalyst from the highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced on Thursday.
It is still not clear that there is a majority in the ECB governing council about the gradual scaling back of the central bank's monetary stimulus. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.8600 round-figure mark before positioning for an extension of the recent strong recovery move from YTD lows touched on August 12.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8548
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8585
|Daily SMA200
|0.8692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.855
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
