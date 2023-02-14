EUR/GBP builds a cushion around 0.8830 ahead of UK job and Eurozone GDP data

  • EUR/GBP is looking for a cushion around 0.8830 as Pound Sterling is expected to remain under downward pressure.
  • The European Commission has upwardly revised Eurozone’s growth forecast and has trimmed inflation projections.
  • An increase in the UK’s labor cost index will create more troubles for the Bank of England.

The EUR/GBP pair is building an intermediate cushion around 0.8830 in the Tokyo session. The asset is expected to display volatile moves ahead as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom employment report for January month. The cross displayed a volatility contraction on Monday despite the European Commission's (EC) revised growth forecast and inflation projections for the Eurozone.

In its quarterly publication, the EC revised the economic growth forecast to 0.9% in 2023 from 0.3% previously anticipated and is projecting an unchanged growth for CY2024 at 1.5%. While the inflation forecast for 2023 has trimmed to 5.6% YoY from the 6.1% expected earlier. The think tank sees inflation at 2.5% in 2024, down from the previous estimate of 2.6%.

Falling energy prices and easing supply-chain bottlenecks have resulted in downside projections for Eurozone inflation. However, further interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank look possible as the inflation rate is critically far from the desired rate of 2%. ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, “rate increases beyond March are to depend on data,” which indicates that a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by ECB President Christine Lagarde is certain.

On the economic front, the Eurozone preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for a quarterly and annual basis are expected similar to its former releases at 0.1% and 1.9% respectively. This indicates that the Eurozone economy has not seen a recession in CY2022.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bulls will remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the United Kingdom employment data. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.7%. Investors will be laser-focused on the Average Earnings data excluding bonuses, which is expected to increase to 6.5%. This might create more troubles for the Bank of England (BoE), which is struggling to gain an upper hand in the battle against firmer inflation.

For long-term guidance on the Pound Sterling, Economists at Rabobank expect the British Pound to remain under downward pressure over the coming months. “Currently, the UK is the only G7 economy not to have recovered its pre-pandemic levels. In addition to weak growth, its fundamentals are characterized by high inflation, low productivity, weak investment growth, post-Brexit trade frictions, and a current account deficit.”

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8837
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.8834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.883
Daily SMA50 0.879
Daily SMA100 0.8747
Daily SMA200 0.8645
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8875
Previous Daily Low 0.8823
Previous Weekly High 0.8966
Previous Weekly Low 0.8824
Previous Monthly High 0.8897
Previous Monthly Low 0.8722
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8855
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8813
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8792
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8761
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8865
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8896
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8917

 

 

