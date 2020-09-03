EUR/GBP: Broader risk seen lower with key support at 0.8866/64 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP has extended its decline to key price support at 0.8866/64, which is expected to hold at first. Notwithstanding, with a top in place below 0.8937, economists at Credit Suisse look for a break in due course with support then seen at the 200-day average at 0.8781.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP has extended its decline following the completion of a top below the July low at 0.8937 for a test of support at 0.8866/64 – the highs of April and lows of June and also the 61.8% retracement of the April/June rally. We continue to look for this to hold for no for some near-term consolidation, but with a break expected in due course with support then seen next at the 200-day average and 78.6% retracement of the April/June rally at 0.8781/79 and eventually back at the April low at 0.8671.”
“Near-term resistance remains at 0.8920, then 0.8949, with 0.8967/76 ideally continuing to cap. Above can raise the prospect of further range trading with resistance seen next at 0.9038/45, with the overall risk still seen lower whilst below 0.9070/72.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD bears flirt with a short-term ascending trend-line support
Gold extended this week’s retracement slide and remained depressed for the second straight day. The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further weakness.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart
WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.