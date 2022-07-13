- EUR/GBP broke below the 200-DMA and dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday.
- Recession fears weighed on the shared currency and acted as a headwind for the cross.
- Jumbo BoE rate hike bets, the upbeat UK data contributed to sterling’s outperformance.
The EUR/GBP cross witnessed some selling during the first half of trading on Wednesday and broke below the very important 200-day SMA support. The subsequent downtick dragged spot prices to a nearly two-month low, around the 0.8410-0.8405 region during the early European session.
Investors remain concerned that the energy crisis in Europe could drag the region's economy faster and deeper into recession. The Eurozone is also facing the risk of broadening fragmentation amid the recent sharp rise in borrowing costs of more indebted countries because of the European Central Bank's tightening plan. This was seen as a key factor behind the shared currency's relative underperformance and exerted some downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the British pound was underpinned by rising odds for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England in August and drew additional support from Wednesday's upbeat UK macro releases. The UK Office for National Statistics that the economy recorded a growth of 0.5% in May as against a flat reading expected. This also marked a sharp rebound from the 0.3% contraction reported in April and was accompanied by stronger data from the UK industrial sector.
In fact, the UK manufacturing output rose by 1.4% MoM in May as against 0.1% expectations and the 0.6% fall booked in April. Adding to this, the total industrial output also surpassed estimates and jumped 0.9% in May from the 0.1% decline in the previous month. Apart from this, subdued US dollar price action was seen as another factor that benefitted sterling, which, in turn, contributed to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross.
With the latest leg down, spot prices now seem to have confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown below a technically significant moving average. That said, the downside seems limited amid worries that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union. This makes it prudent to wait for weakness below the 0.8400 mark before positioning for any further slide for the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8417
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.8443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8565
|Daily SMA50
|0.854
|Daily SMA100
|0.8451
|Daily SMA200
|0.8443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8485
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8433
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8627
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8442
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8721
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8486
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8453
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8505
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8525
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
