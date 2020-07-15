EUR/GBP: Break of June high at 0.9178 to trigger a rise toward 0.9323 – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP is down -0.3% today to 0.9055 as the pair takes a breath from its recovery towards the five-month resistance line at 0.9124. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, notes EUR/GBP advances gradually since April and expects a move above the 0.9178 June high to target the 0.9323 mark.

Key quotes

“EUR/GBP’s recovery rally from the current July low at 0.8931 is taking it towards the five-month resistance line at 0.9124. Above it beckons the June peak at 0.9178.”

“A move above the 0.9178 June high would trigger a rise to 0.9323. It is the location of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.”

“Below this week’s low at 0.8931 lies the June low at 0.8864.”