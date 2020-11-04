- EUR/GBP pares Tuesday's losses and returns above 0.9000.
- The pound remains weak with Brexit negotiations on standstill.
- EUR/GBP: Bearish pressure grows for a test of 0.8913 - Credit Suisse.
The euro has bounced up from session lows at 0.8945 on Wednesday’s early trading and is retracing Tuesday’s decline against a weaker British pound to return above 0.9000.
The pound remains on the defensive
The sterling has been unable to take advantage from the moderate US dollar pullback as risk appetite returned during the European and US trading sessions. The cable remains negative against its main peers, with the EUR/GBP appreciating 0.5% on the day with all eyes on the developments of the US elections’ vote count.
News from the Brexit has failed to offer support to the sterling and the UK chief negotiator, David Frost, has reiterated the divergences in some core issues after two weeks of intense negotiations.
The negotiations are due to continue in London this weekend and the market remains apparently confident on a late-minute deal that will avoid a “hard Brexit. This is protecting the pound from more aggressive selling pressure.
EUR/GBP: Bearish pressure grows for a test of 0.8913 – Credit Suisse
From a wider perspective, the FX Analysis team at Credit Suisse sees the pair biased lower, likely to test the 200-DMA at 0.8913: “EUR/GBP remains below its 13 and 55-day averages and has now not only seen a clear break of key price support from the lows of the past two weeks at 0.9009/05 but now also trend support from late September and briefly its uptrend channel from late April. Our bias stays lower for a clear break here to increase the risk we are seeing a more important topping process with support seen next at the 200-day average at 0.8913.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9018
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.8984
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9055
|Daily SMA50
|0.9068
|Daily SMA100
|0.9053
|Daily SMA200
|0.8911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9025
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8968
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9003
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
