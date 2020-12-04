- EUR/GBP faded an intraday bullish spike amid a flurry of incoming Brexit headlines.
- An EU official was cited saying that a deal is imminent and expected by the weekend.
- A bid tone surrounding the shared currency helped limit the downside, at least for now.
The EUR/GBP cross had some good two-way price swings on Friday and now seems to have stabilised near the 0.9030-40 region.
The British pound witnessed some selling during the early part of the European trading session and was being pressured by a flurry of not so optimistic Brexit-related headlines. In the latest development, the French Junior European Affairs secretary Clément Beaune said there is a risk there will not be a Brexit deal and added that they would veto any deal that is deemed unsatisfactory.
This comes on the back of comments by a UK official on Thursday that talks had taken a big step backwards because the European Union hardened its position and turned up with a new set of demands. The setback weighed on the sterling and pushed the EUR/GBP cross to an intraday high level of 0.9067, though the uptick lacked any strong follow-through and ran out of the steam rather quickly.
The EUR/GBP cross retreated around 50 pips and refreshed daily low in reaction to headlines – citing an EU official – that a trade deal with the UK is imminent and is expected by the weekend. As talks go down to the wire, investors will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding the Brexit saga, which should continue to infuse some volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained well supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by prospects for additional easing by the ECB. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that helped limit any further losses and assisted the EUR/GBP cross to hold above the key 0.9000 psychological mark, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9036
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8958
|Daily SMA50
|0.9021
|Daily SMA100
|0.9037
|Daily SMA200
|0.8972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8998
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8993
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9067
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!