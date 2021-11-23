EUR/GBP bounces off 21-month low ahead of Eurozone, UK PMIs

- EUR/GBP consolidates losses around the lowest levels since February 2020.
- Brexit woes probe Sterling buyers, Euro licks its wounds despite covid fears.
- Preliminary readings of November PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/GBP picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.8400 amid the early European morning on Tuesday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair licks its wounds around the multi-day low as traders brace for the first estimations of November’s activity data from the Eurozone and the UK.
In addition to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key PMI data, Brexit woes also underpin the corrective pullback. UK’s Brexit Minister David Frost said on Monday, per Sky News, “We can't carry on as we were before." The diplomat adds, "If, after Brexit, all we do is import the European social model, we will not succeed.”
On the same line, the UK-French tussles over fishing rights also highlight the Brexit woes. “France has told the UK it is in its ‘best interest to settle’ the post-Brexit fishing dispute, saying if the two countries are to work together the UK must remain “true” to their word,” said Independent.
Elsewhere, fears of the coronavirus-led lockdowns escalated in the Eurozone after Austria, unfortunately, lead Western Europe to reimpose the local lockdowns. Considering this, the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, per Reuters, “We are in a highly dramatic situation. What is in place now is not sufficient.”
Amid these plays, US Treasury yields remain lackluster but stock futures in the UK and the bloc print mild losses by the press time.
Given the likely easy PMI figures from Germany and the Eurozone, coupled with the comparatively less bullish bias of the ECB policymakers than their BOE counterparts, EUR/GBP bears are likely to keep the controls should the scheduled data matches forecasts.
Technical analysis
Although a descending trend line from early August restricts immediate downside around 0.8380, a daily closing beyond 0.8420-25 area, comprising multiple lows marked in August, becomes necessary for the corrective pullback to last longer.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8395
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8483
|Daily SMA50
|0.8504
|Daily SMA100
|0.8526
|Daily SMA200
|0.857
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8404
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8381
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8384
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.839
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8395
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8368
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8356
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8403
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8415
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8426
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1250 inside weekly falling wedge
EUR/USD struggles to keep the rebound from the 16-month low around 1.1250 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The currency major pair refreshed the multi-day bottom the previous day before bouncing off 1.1226.
GBP/USD keeps bounce off two-month-old support towards 1.3400
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the 2021 bottom, around 1.3380 during Wednesday’s Asian session. A descending support line from late September triggered the cable pair’s recovery moves on Tuesday.
Gold bears eye $1,780 support amid firmer yields
Gold seesaws around a three-week low, near $1,790 at the latest, following a four-day downtrend that dragged the quote below the 200-DMA. That said, firmer yields and hopes of a Fed rate hike weigh on the metal prices despite the latest inaction during early Wednesday’s Asian session.
MATIC price forms bear trap as Polygon heads to $2.6
MATIC price remains inside a broader rising wedge pattern on its candlestick chart and has struggled to find support. However, the Point and Figure chart shows that a move above $1.70 could trigger some intense buying pressure and deny bears their selloff.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.