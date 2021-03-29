EUR/GBP bounces back to 0.8550 region from 13-month lows

- EUR/GBP dipped to fresh multi-month lows close to 0.8500 but has recovered back to around the 0.8550 area.
- The UK eased lockdown on Monday as the EU continues to struggle to contain Covid-19, weighing on the pair.
EUR/GBP dipped to fresh multi-month lows of just above the 0.8500 level on Monday, although over the last few hours the pair has rallied back to around the 0.8550 area, which puts it back within last Friday’s levels. Having been as much as 0.5% down on the day at earlier lows, the pair is now flat, with the recovery coming in tandem with GBP handing back the bulk of its gains versus the majority of its G10 counterparts.
Driving the day
Aside from the fact that EUR/GBP was able to print fresh lows since February 2020, it was a relatively quiet session in terms of Eurozone and UK news. The main theme of the day was arguably pandemic divergence, i.e. the fact that as the EU heads into ever tougher lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19, the UK on Monday took a step towards freedom as it entered stage two of its roadmap out of lockdown.
The fact that the UK’s near-term economic outlook is far better than the EU’s given its much more rapid vaccine rollout is well established at this point, but every hurdle reached with regards to the UK’s reopening goals marks an achievement that ought to be GBP positive – this certainly seemed to be the case on Monday.
Elsewhere, another factor pointed at by market commentators as a potential explanation of GBP’s early outperformance was increased chatter from UK government officials over the weekend regarding soon-to-be-delivered Moderna vaccines. The UK has ordered 17M doses of the jab which will start to arrive in April, easing fears of vaccine shortages that have recently been triggered by the shift towards vaccine nationalism in the EU and India.
In terms of central bank speak, there was nothing particularly new from either ECB or BoE speakers. For reference, starting with the BoE; Monetary Policy Committee member Gertjan Vlieghe gave comments to the UK press earlier in the session and was his usual dovish self. A few strong quarters of growth should not mean the bank alters its monetary policy stance, he said, adding that some inflation this year would not be nearly enough to conclude that the economy no longer needs monetary help.
ECB members also for the most part came across as dovish; Chief Economist Philip Lane said that the central bank must remain a key stabilizer of the Eurozone economy, given that the bloc remains at risk of suffering long-term damage from the double-dip recession that has been caused by the pandemic. Meanwhile, ECB’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos reiterated that the accommodative stance of the ECB remains necessary.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8549
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8594
|Daily SMA50
|0.87
|Daily SMA100
|0.8849
|Daily SMA200
|0.8951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8572
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8535
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8645
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8535
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8536
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD drops back towards $1700, breaking out of prior range
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the back foot in recent trade, with spot prices breaking to the south of last week’s $1720s-$1740s range, though remaining supported to the north of the $1700 level.