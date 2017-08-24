EUR/GBP: best level against sterling since Oct flash crash - BBH

EUR/GBP: best level against sterling since Oct flash crash - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that there are several investment banks that are talking about the euro going to parity against sterling.
Key Quotes:
"The euro is at its best level against the sterling since the flash crash last October.
Leaving that aside (Bloomberg says it reached a high of GBP0.9415), this is the strongest the euro has been since the 2008-2009 crisis when the euro peaked near GBP0.9800 in late 2008 and was still near GBP0.9400 in Q4 09.
The technicals are stretched, but there are no divergences or signs of an imminent top."
