EUR/GBP bears in control near two-week lows, around mid-0.8600s

- EUR/GBP added to the overnight losses and remained depressed for the second straight day.
- The intraday selling picked up pace after the UK April Manufacturing PMI was revised higher.
- Resurgent USD demand weighed on the euro, which further contributed to the selling bias.
The EUR/GBP cross added to its intraday losses and dropped to near two-week lows, around mid-0.8600s during the first half of the European session.
The cross struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8675-80 area and turned negative for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart could be solely attributed to the optimism over a strong economic recovery in the UK, bolstered by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
The upbeat outlook was reinforced by the final UK Manufacturing PMI, which was revised higher to 60.9 for April as against the flash estimate for a reading of 60.7. This comes after the UK Prime Minister said on Monday that the government remains on track to go ahead with further restriction loosening on June 21, which continued acting as a tailwind for the sterling and weighed on the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the shared currency was weighed down by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. This was seen as another factor exerting downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. However, the risk posed by the upcoming Scottish elections might hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit any further losses for the EUR/GBP cross. Investors might also prefer to move on the sideline ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of England on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP cross has repeated faced rejection near the 0.8715-20 supply zone. A subsequent break through a one-week-old trading range support near the 0.8675-80 region suggests that the recent strong recovery from over one-year lows has run out of steam. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move towards the 0.8600 mark.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8653
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.8672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8671
|Daily SMA50
|0.8619
|Daily SMA100
|0.8757
|Daily SMA200
|0.8897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8711
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.872
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8654
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD looks to extend losses below $1,780
XAU/USD off the day’s high on the price correction in the Asian session. More weakness if it slips below $1,780. Overbought momentum oscillators reflect the wait-and-hold approach.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.