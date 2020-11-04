EUR/GBP: Bearish pressure grows for a test of the 200-DMA at 0.8913 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP has removed trend support from late September and analysts at Credit Suisse stay biased lower for a test of the 200-day average (DMA) at 0.8913.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP remains below its 13 and 55-day averages and has now not only seen a clear break of key price support from the lows of the past two weeks at 0.9009/05 but now also trend support from late September and briefly its uptrend channel from late April. Our bias stays lower for a clear break here to increase the risk we are seeing a more important topping process with support seen next at the 200-day average at 0.8913.”
“Whilst we would expect a fresh attempt to hold at the 200-day average of 0.8913, a closing break can expose the 0.8866/64 key price pivot. Big picture, we remain of the view a move below here remains needed to mark a more important top.”
“Resistance is seen at 0.9026 initially, with 0.9052/60 ideally capping to keep the immediate risk lower. Above can reinforce a sideways range, with resistance next at 0.9081/91.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as nail-biting elections marginally edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar dropped on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.17 as Biden edges higher in tight elections
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD surges above 1.30 as market mood improves, election eyed
GBP/USD has changed course and risen above 1.30 as the market mood improves amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.