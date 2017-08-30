EUR/GBP attention is now on 0.9344 – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP attention is now on 0.9344 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the European cross keeps the focus on the 0.9340 area for the time being.
Key Quotes
“EUR/GBP remains bid and attention is on the 2008-2017 resistance line at .9344. Together with the .9403 October 2016 high, this represents tough resistance which is likely to hold the initial test”.
“The market will stay immediately bid above the .9189 two month support line. Below this area lies the four month support line at .8985. The up move remains intact above here”.
“Below the 55 day ma at .8945 would target the .8743 14th July low”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.