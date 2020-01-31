EUR/GBP: Attention is back to 0.8380 – Commerzbank

Following the recent price action, the European cross has now shifted the focus to the 0.8380 region, noted Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/GBP has failed at the 20-day and 55–day ma at .8485/.8500. Attention is back on the 61.8% retracement at .8380, the market remains under overall pressure having recently failed at the .8610 resistance. Failure at .8380 will target .8318/78.6% retracement and the .8239 December low. This, together with the 55 quarter moving average at .8226, represents key support. The intraday Elliott wave count is conflicting, but for now we will look for failure.”
“Below .8226 remain the June and October 2012 highs as well as the April 2016 high and the January and February 2014 lows at .8167/18.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds the lower ground on 1.1000 post-downbeat German data
EUR/USD is seeing some fresh selling and prints fresh daily low near 1.1020 after the German Retail Sales disappointed in December. Broad-based US dollar strength also keeps the spot under pressure ahead of the key Eurozone data.
GBP/USD extends hawkish BOE-led gains above 1.31, eyes PM Johnson's speech
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and extends gains above 1.3100 ahead of the London open on the Brexit day. The pair registered sharp gains on Thursday on hawkish BOE rates on hold while the US-UK trade woes receded. Focus on UK PM Johnson’s speech.
Forex Today: Cautiously optimistic on Brexit day; Eurozone data in spotlight
Despite travel warnings issued by the US and Japan not to take trips to China amid fast-spreading coronavirus, the WHO confidence in China’s quick containment efforts and upbeat Chinese PMI reports reassured markets and buoyed the risk sentiment.
Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572
Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.