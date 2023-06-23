EUR/GBP attempts a break below 0.8600 as UK Retail Sales remain upbeat

- EUR/GBP has tested territory marginally below 0.8600 on upbeat UK Retail Sales data.
- Monthly UK Retail Sales have expanded by 0.3% while the street was anticipating a contraction of 0.2%.
- An interest rate hike by the ECB in July is likely confirmed while investors are uncertain about the September meeting.
The EUR/GBP pair is looking to deliver a break below the crucial support of 0.8600 as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics has reported upbeat Retail Sales (May) data. Monthly economic data has expanded by 0.3% while the street was anticipating a contraction by 0.2%. The pace of expansion remained lower than the prior speed of 0.5%.
Annualized Retail Sales contracted by 2.1% but remained better as investors were hoping for a contraction of 2.6%. It looks like higher payouts offered by firms to offset labor supply shortages have equipped households with higher liquidity for disposal. Solid retail demand would fuel inflationary pressures and might force the Bank of England (BoE) to further policy tightening.
On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) hikes interest rates unexpectedly by 50 basis points (bps) to 5% while the street was anticipating an increase of 25 bps. No doubt, the risk of a fat rate hike by the BoE was sufficient as inflationary pressures for May in the UK turned out extremely persistent.
May’s inflation data remained hotter than expected as labor market conditions were tightened further and food price inflation is not peaked yet. Meanwhile, UK’s core inflation has printed a fresh new high of 7.1%, which has tilted expectations of market participants in favor of a fat interest rate hike from the central bank.
Also, in Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) is worried about the persistence of core inflation. Adding to that, headline inflation is thrice the required rate of 2%, which is keeping chances of more rate hikes in July alive. However, uncertainty is stemming from the September meeting. ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday that he is not certain whether the central bank will continue its rate hike cycle in September. He further added we would need to have core inflation under control to stop tightening.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8592
|Daily SMA50
|0.8691
|Daily SMA100
|0.8759
|Daily SMA200
|0.8751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8613
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.