- EUR/GBP pulls lower to test support at 0.9045 area.
- The pound remains moderately bid on Brexit deal hopes.
- EUR/GBP keeps trapped within a clear downtrend channel.
The euro has been moving without a clear direction against the British pound on Tuesday, before pulling lower during the US session hitting day lows at 0.9045.
Brexit deal hopes offer support to the GBP
Sterling has remained moderately bid against the euro over the last two days. News about the extension of the Brexit negotiations has boosted hopes of a deal that would avoid an unfriendly divorce. EU representative, Michel Barnier has resumed talks in London on Tuesday in an attempt to clinch a deal, less than 10 weeks ahead of the deadline to leave the Union.
The impulse from the upbeat Brexit news on the pound, however, has been muted, with the investors increasingly wary about the challenges ahead for UK economy, with coronavirus infections growing to record levels and the Bank of England expected to introduce negative interest rates next year.
EUR/GBP trapped within a downtrend channel
From a technical point of view, the euro remains trading within a negative channel from mid-September highs. On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.9040 (October 26 low) and below there, 0.9005 (October 14 low) and trendline support, now around 0.8955.
On the upside, a bullish reaction would find resistance at 0.9100 (trendline resistance). A clear breach of that level might add bullish traction, to test 0.9150/60 (October highs) and 0.9220 (September 22 high).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9049
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9078
|Daily SMA50
|0.9067
|Daily SMA100
|0.9049
|Daily SMA200
|0.8894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9106
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9041
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9011
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9037
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9136
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.