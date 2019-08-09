EUR/GBP moves closer to YTD tops, trades around 0.9250/55.

UK advanced Q2 GDP disappointed estimates today.

UK’s M.Gove suggested a bank holiday on November 1.

EUR/GBP is now picking up extra upside traction and moves at shouting distance from yesterday’s 2019 highs in the 0.9250/60 band.

EUR/GBP bid after poor GDP figures

The Sterling is not only suffering from the rising uncertainty around Brexit and the clear possibility of a ‘no deal’ outcome, but it is also deriving extra weakness from miserable prints from advanced Q2 GDP figures released today.

In fact, the UK economy is now seen contracting 0.2% QoQ during the April-June period and it is expected to grow at an annualized 1.2%, both prints coming in noticeably below forecasts.

Further poor UK data saw Business Investment expected to contract at a quarterly 0.5% in Q2 and Manufacturing Production contracting at a monthly 0.2% during June. On the brighter side, Industrial Production contracted less than expected (0.1% MoM) and the trade deficit shrunk to £7.01 billion also in June.

On the Brexit front, preparations for a ‘no deal’ scenario stay on the rise, as M.Gove suggested earlier today a bank holiday on November 1 in order to mitigate the potential consequences to the banking system of the ‘hard’ UK-EU divorce.

What to look for around GBP

The outlook on the British Pound looks increasingly fragile pari passu with rising odds for a Brexit ‘no deal’ on October 31. In the meantime, the Irish backstop remains the exclusive obstacle for the resumption of talks between London and Brussels, although the subject appears relegated in light of preparations for the worst-case scenario. Back to the UK economy, poor flash Q2 GDP figures published today added to the already gloomy panorama from UK fundamentals, keeping the sour prospect for the economy and the currency unchanged. At last week’s BoE event, the central bank kept the monetary conditions unchanged, although it refuses to factor in a ‘no deal’ scenario in its projections. The BoE still sees a ‘soft Brexit’ outcome and reiterated that rates are seen increasing gradually in order to bring inflation to the bank’s target.

EUR/GBP key levels

The cross is advancing 0.47% at 0.9255 and faces the next up barrier at 0.9265 (2019 high Aug.8) followed by 0.9306 (2018 high Aug.29) and finally 0.9411 (monthly high Oct. 2009). On the flip side, a breach of 0.9088 (low Jul.31) would open the door to 0.9074 (21-day SMA) and then 0.9051 (high Jul.17).