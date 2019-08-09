- EUR/GBP moves closer to YTD tops, trades around 0.9250/55.
- UK advanced Q2 GDP disappointed estimates today.
- UK’s M.Gove suggested a bank holiday on November 1.
EUR/GBP is now picking up extra upside traction and moves at shouting distance from yesterday’s 2019 highs in the 0.9250/60 band.
EUR/GBP bid after poor GDP figures
The Sterling is not only suffering from the rising uncertainty around Brexit and the clear possibility of a ‘no deal’ outcome, but it is also deriving extra weakness from miserable prints from advanced Q2 GDP figures released today.
In fact, the UK economy is now seen contracting 0.2% QoQ during the April-June period and it is expected to grow at an annualized 1.2%, both prints coming in noticeably below forecasts.
Further poor UK data saw Business Investment expected to contract at a quarterly 0.5% in Q2 and Manufacturing Production contracting at a monthly 0.2% during June. On the brighter side, Industrial Production contracted less than expected (0.1% MoM) and the trade deficit shrunk to £7.01 billion also in June.
On the Brexit front, preparations for a ‘no deal’ scenario stay on the rise, as M.Gove suggested earlier today a bank holiday on November 1 in order to mitigate the potential consequences to the banking system of the ‘hard’ UK-EU divorce.
What to look for around GBP
The outlook on the British Pound looks increasingly fragile pari passu with rising odds for a Brexit ‘no deal’ on October 31. In the meantime, the Irish backstop remains the exclusive obstacle for the resumption of talks between London and Brussels, although the subject appears relegated in light of preparations for the worst-case scenario. Back to the UK economy, poor flash Q2 GDP figures published today added to the already gloomy panorama from UK fundamentals, keeping the sour prospect for the economy and the currency unchanged. At last week’s BoE event, the central bank kept the monetary conditions unchanged, although it refuses to factor in a ‘no deal’ scenario in its projections. The BoE still sees a ‘soft Brexit’ outcome and reiterated that rates are seen increasing gradually in order to bring inflation to the bank’s target.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is advancing 0.47% at 0.9255 and faces the next up barrier at 0.9265 (2019 high Aug.8) followed by 0.9306 (2018 high Aug.29) and finally 0.9411 (monthly high Oct. 2009). On the flip side, a breach of 0.9088 (low Jul.31) would open the door to 0.9074 (21-day SMA) and then 0.9051 (high Jul.17).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2100 as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2100 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, just below 106.00 handle
Trade concerns, slowing global growth continues to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD bulls remained on the defensive in the wake of Trump’s criticism on Thursday. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough mid-105.00s – multi-month lows.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Forex Today: Huawei limits weigh on sentiment as Trump wants a weaker dollar, UK GDP and Canadian jobs eyed
The market mood is mixed after the US is moving forward to limit Huawei. Markets are still digesting President Donald Trump's desire to see a weaker dollar. Uncertainty about elections weighs on the pound.