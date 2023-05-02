EUR/GBP approaches 0.8800 ahead of Eurozone Inflation, ECB policy to remain a key event

- EUR/GBP is marching towards 0.8800 as the ECB is expected to announce a bumper rate hike.
- Eurozone HICP data is seen unchanged despite declining energy prices.
- The BoE is preparing for its 12th consecutive interest rate hike to contain double-digit inflation.
The EUR/GBP pair is oscillating in a narrow range below 0.8890 in the Asian session. The cross is expected to recapture the round-level resistance of 0.8800 ahead as investors are anticipating a bumper interest rate hike announcement from the European Central Bank (ECB) this week.
Consumer spending is getting resilient in Eurozone as the shortage of labor has passed bargaining power from hiring agencies to job seekers. The context is supporting a mega interest rate hike announcement from ECB President Christine Lagarde to contain stubborn inflation.
But before that, Eurozone inflation data will be keenly watched. Tuesday’s Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data hold significant importance as it will be critically considered before making an interest rate decision by the ECB.
As per the consensus, the preliminary headline Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) (April) is seen unchanged at 6.9% and 0.9% on a quarterly and monthly basis. Also, annual core HICP is seen steady at 5.9% while monthly core HICP could land lower at 1.1% from the former release of 1.3%.
On the Pound Sterling front, United Kingdom’s inflation expectations have trimmed significantly as the Bank of England (BoE) is preparing for its 12th consecutive interest rate hike. Citi said its monthly survey conducted by market research company YouGov showed public expectations for inflation in 12 months' time eased to 5.2% in April from 5.4% in March and expectations for five to 10 years ahead fell to 3.6% from 3.7%, as reported by Reuters.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8788
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8807
|Daily SMA50
|0.8814
|Daily SMA100
|0.8815
|Daily SMA200
|0.8723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8794
|Previous Daily Low
|0.876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8875
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8765
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8875
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8773
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day
AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA consolidation as it prints mild losses around 0.6630 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair defends the previous day’s U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
EUR/USD bears eye a break of critical support while below 1.1000
EUR/USD has been pressured at the start of the week and remains biased to the downside as it moves toward the 1.0960s on the approach to the Tokyo open. The US Dollar has firmed on fundamentals and has put a strain on the bullish thesis
Gold struggles below $2,000 amid US default fears, hawkish Fed bets
Gold price aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood around $1,980, after a downbeat week-start, as full markets return on Tuesday. The XAU/USD justifies mixed plays surrounding the US debt ceiling expiration and First Republic Bank.
Dogecoin price defying Bitcoin’s lead might be the key to its recovery
Dogecoin price has always been a leader in the meme coin space, but the emergence of PEPE challenged the supremacy of the cryptocurrency. The “OG” meme coin continues to fail to breach an important resistance level, but the altcoin might have found its way around the bearishness surrounding it.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No change, nothing new for the Aussie Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60% to “assess the impact” of rate hikes. Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy could be more important than the meeting.