EUR/GBP aims sustainability above 0.8600 ahead of UK Inflation data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • EUR/GBP is looking for sustainability above 0.8600 as the focus shifts to UK inflation data.
  • The heat from red-hot UK inflation could release amid price cuts at factory gates.
  • ECB Visco said inflation may come down more quickly as falling energy costs continue to affect a broader range of prices.

The EUR/GBP pair has sensed selling pressure while attempting to break above the round-level resistance of 0.8600 in the London session. The upside bias for the cross is still favored as June’s United Kingdom’s inflation data, which will release on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT, is expected to soften.

As per the preliminary report, the monthly headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported a pace of 0.4% lower than the prior pace of 0.7%. While annualized inflation is expected to decelerate to 8.2% against the former release of 8.7%. Core inflation that excludes volatile oil and food prices is expected to remain steady at fresh highs of 7.1%.

According to a survey from Lloyds Bank, UK’s food inflation is expected to soften as producers have cut prices for the first time in more than three years after cost pressures have started to relent. The move by producers will reduce the burden on households as producers are ready to pass on price-cut benefits to end consumers.

In spite of a decline in inflationary pressures, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey is expected to raise interest rates further as current inflation will take plenty of time to return to the 2% target. Investors are anticipating that interest rates by the BoE will peak around 6.5%.

On the Eurozone front, inflation is consistently slowing but is majorly contributed by a decline in energy prices. European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said inflation may come down more quickly than the institution projected last month as falling energy costs continue to affect a broader range of prices, Bloomberg reported. However, core inflation could continue to remain stubborn and keep more interest rates in the pipeline.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8585
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.8594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8574
Daily SMA50 0.8611
Daily SMA100 0.871
Daily SMA200 0.8731
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8598
Previous Daily Low 0.857
Previous Weekly High 0.8584
Previous Weekly Low 0.8504
Previous Monthly High 0.8658
Previous Monthly Low 0.8518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8587
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8581
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8577
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8559
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8548
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8605
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8616
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8634

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1250 after US Retail Sales data

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1250 after US Retail Sales data

EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1250 in the early American session on Tuesday. The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales rose 0.2% in June, while the 0.3% increase recorded in May got revised higher to 0.5%, helping the USD stage a rebound.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.3100 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD drops below 1.3100 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.3100 on Tuesday, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. The US Dollar stages a rebound after the data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in June, weighing on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold clings to daily gains above $1,960

Gold clings to daily gains above $1,960

Gold price continues to trade in positive territory above $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.8% after the latest US data, allowing XAU/USD to cling to its daily gains.

Gold News

BTC pullback could harm altcoin gains

BTC pullback could harm altcoin gains

Bitcoin price steadily slides lower and a trend reversal is not in sight yet. Ethereum price needs to pull back to the $1,828 support level for a bounce. Ripple price needs to correct to $0.548 and $0.532 for XRP buyers to step in.

Read more

DJIA starts off week on front foot despite Verizon implosion

DJIA starts off week on front foot despite Verizon implosion

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.22% on Monday despite a poor showing from its Verizon (VZ) component, which lost 7.5% on worries concerning its liability for lead-sheathed cables.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures