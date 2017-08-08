EUR/GBP above 0.9082/85 could target 0.9170 – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP above 0.9082/85 could target 0.9170 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
The European cross could advance towards the 0.9170 region once the 0.9082/85 band is cleared, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/GBP has eroded the 61.8% retracement (circa .8987) of the move down from the October 2016 spike high and broken higher towards .9059, the highs from mid October 2016. Above here lies the .9082/85 2011 high here the market is struggling to make further headway – above here introduces scope to the .9170 78.6% retracement”.
“The market will now stay immediately bid above the .8743 14th July low. Initial support is the .8966 near term uptrend and the .8867 channel”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.