EUR/GBP about to test monthly highs at 0.8455

By Guillermo Alcala
  • The euro bounces up strongly to retest six-week highs at 0.8455.
  • BoE's dovish hike sends the pound lower.
  • EUR/GBP seen around 0.8300 for the coming months – ING.

The euro has bounced up strongly against the British pound on Thursday to resume the near-term uptrend from the 0.8200 area, aiming for a fresh test to the six-week high at 0.8455.

BoE’s dovish hike hurts the pound

The sterling is losing momentum against its main rivals after the Bank of England’s monetary policy decision. The BoE has hiked rates by 25 basis points, to 0.75, for the third consecutive time, but it has struck a more cautious tone, which has undermined the pound.

The bank said that consumer inflation, now at 30-year highs, might reach levels beyond 8% this year and warned that the Russia - Ukraine conflict is likely to disrupt the global supply chain, increasing significantly the uncertainty around the economic outlook.

On the other end, the euro is showing strength, fuelled by the optimism about some progress in the peace talks in Ukraine that might lead to a cease-fire over the coming days.

EUR/GBP seen around 0.8300 over the coming months – ING

Looking forward, FX Analysis Team at ING does not see the euro appreciating significantly in the first half of the year: “Should the BoE continue to prefer a strong GBP to insulate against higher natural gas prices and the run-up in CPI to 8% this April, it could choose to delay a rate protest until later in the year(…) Our preference is for GBP holding gains through the first half of this year – and EUR/GBP continuing to trade near 0.83. If we are wrong and the rate protest comes today, EUR/GBP could spike to the 0.8480/8500 area.”

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8454
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 0.8394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8349
Daily SMA50 0.836
Daily SMA100 0.8419
Daily SMA200 0.848
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8429
Previous Daily Low 0.8384
Previous Weekly High 0.8436
Previous Weekly Low 0.8203
Previous Monthly High 0.8478
Previous Monthly Low 0.8285
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8401
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8412
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8375
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8357
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.833
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8421
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8448
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8466

 

 

 

Signatures