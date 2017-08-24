EUR futures: within range so far

In light of advanced data from CME Group, open interest in EUR futures markets rose by 750 contracts on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s 464,445 contracts. Volume followed suit, increasing by more than 15.6K contracts for the first time after three consecutive drops.

EUR/USD consolidative, looks to Jackson Hole

There is choppiness everywhere for EUR/USD. The recent erratic performance from open interest and volume keeps reinforcing the view that further rangebound is expected around spot. The upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium could be a key event for the pair in the very near term ahead of the ECB meeting next month.