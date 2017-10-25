EUR futures: within range, looks to ECB

CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets showed open interest rising by more than 1.8K contracts on Tuesday vs. Wednesday’s final 443,767 contracts. In the same line, volume rose marginally by almost 700 contracts, reverting two consecutive drops.

EUR/USD consolidative around current levels

EUR/USD continues to navigate within a narrow range as cautiousness prevails among investors in light of the upcoming ECB gathering. Yesterday’s small up tick in spot has been in tandem with an increase in open interest and a marginal advance in volume, leaving scarce (if any) room for a change of the current neutral/bearish view on the pair.