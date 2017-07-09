EUR futures: vigilant on ECB

EUR futures: vigilant on ECBBy Pablo Piovano
In light of advanced data from CME Group for EUR futures markets, open interest has increased by just 223 contracts on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s final 464,988 contracts. Volume, instead, decrease by a significant 60.2K contracts.
EUR/USD looks to ECB for direction
EUR/USD stays in a positive mood so far this week, advancing to fresh multi-day tops in the upper-1.1900s. However, the up move has been on the back of dwindling volume and scarce activity in open interest. The imminent ECB meeting will probe to be vital for the pair’s price action in the near to medium term, with interim hurdle in the YTD tops near 1.2070.
