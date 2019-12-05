In light of flash data for EUR futures markets, open interest rose by around 18.6K contracts on Wednesday, reaching the largest single day build since September 10th, according to CME Group. In the same line, volume increased by nearly 134.8K contracts, also printing the largest build since mid-September.

EUR/USD regained 1.1100, but…

EUR/USD climbed to multi-week highs in the 1.1115/20 band on Wednesday, although the move lacked of follow-through and the pair closed with marginal losses in the 1.1080 region. Increasing open interest and volume accompanied the uptick, although price action suggests that further gains appear somewhat limited for the time being.