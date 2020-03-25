Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk for yet another session on Tuesday, this time by 6K contracts according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down for the third straight session, now by around 26.4K contracts.

EUR/USD: Bullish impetus could falter near-term

EUR/USD extended the corrective upside on Tuesday on the back of shrinking open interest and volume. That said, the likeliness of further gains looks compromised in the short-term horizon, as the pair is getting close to the strong resistance in the 1.0990 region.