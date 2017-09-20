EUR futures: upside looks to FOMC

CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets showed traders increased their open interest positions by more than 7K contracts on Tuesday vs. Monday’s final reading at 524,167 contracts. Volume rose by more than 32.4K contracts, reverting three consecutive daily decreases.

EUR/USD focused on the Fed

EUR/USD’s upside stays everything but abated so far today, moving beyond the 1.2000 key barrier amidst the continuation of the sell off around the greenback. However, yesterday’s uptick was accompanied by higher volume and open interest, which is a bullish signal and point to extra gains, at least in the very near term.