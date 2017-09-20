EUR futures: upside looks to FOMC

EUR futures: upside looks to FOMCBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets showed traders increased their open interest positions by more than 7K contracts on Tuesday vs. Monday’s final reading at 524,167 contracts. Volume rose by more than 32.4K contracts, reverting three consecutive daily decreases.
EUR/USD focused on the Fed
EUR/USD’s upside stays everything but abated so far today, moving beyond the 1.2000 key barrier amidst the continuation of the sell off around the greenback. However, yesterday’s uptick was accompanied by higher volume and open interest, which is a bullish signal and point to extra gains, at least in the very near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.