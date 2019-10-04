Investors added just 80 contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume reversed the previous drop and rose by around 35.6K contracs.

EUR/USD capped by 1.10 so far

The recovery in EUR/USD looks firm although a near term top around 1.10 could be in place already on the back of declining open interest and some choppiness in volume. Another poor results in the US docket today, however, carries the potential to boos spot further north of the 1.10 mark.