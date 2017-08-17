EUR futures: upside interest fades

EUR futures: upside interest fadesBy Pablo Piovano
According to CME Group’s flash data for EUR futures markets, traders increased their open interest positions by just 645 contracts on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s final figures at 463,729 contracts. Volume rose by nearly 37K contracts, the second consecutive advance. Open interest is running a tad higher than the monthly average for the time being.
EUR/USD up ticks appear limited
Yesterday’s up move in EUR/USD was mainly fuelled by the negative reaction from the greenback to both the FOMC minutes and US politics. Despite the close was near session highs, the lack of support from open interest still leaves the door open for further consolidation, while further pullbacks to the initial support area at 1.1680 are not ruled out.
