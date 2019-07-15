Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by just 75 contracts on Friday according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, dropped for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 40.9K contracts.

EUR/USD stays capped by the 200-day SMA

The positive momentum in EUR/USD looks unabated for the time being. However, the uptrend in open interest seems to be losing strength while volume keeps decreasing. While below the 200-day SMA, spot is expected to remain under pressure.