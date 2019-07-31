EUR Futures: upside could be losing momentum

In light of flash data for EUR futures markets, open interest rose by just 682 contracts on Tuesday while volume clinched its third consecutive drop, this time by nearly 4.6K contracts, according to CME Group.

EUR/USD faces potential consolidation

The recovery in EUR/USD from fresh cyclical lows near 1.1100 the figure was on the back of rising open interest and a persistent drop in volume, putting the up move under pressure and allowing for some near term consolidation. That said, another leg lower to yearly lows stays well on the cards for the time being.