EUR futures: supported on dips

EUR futures: supported on dipsBy Pablo Piovano
In light of CME Group’s flash data for EUR futures markets, open interest rose by almost 3.2K contracts on Thursday vs. Wednesday’s 446,222 contracts. In the same tone, volume rose by more than 23.5K contracts.
EUR/USD upside could re-test 1.1880
Yesterday’s ups tick in EUR/USD was accompanied by rising both volume and open interest, a bullish sign that fresh money was flowing into the market. The constructive outlook in the near term opens the door for a potential test of the key 1.1880 area, October’s tops.
Risks to this view come from the US political scenario following the recent approval of the budget by the Senate, while the appointment of a hawk Chairman at the Federal Reserve should also put spot under extra downside pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.