EUR futures: still bullish… momentum losses traction

EUR futures: still bullish… momentum losses tractionBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets showed open interest extending its up trend, this time increasing by nearly 4K contracts vs. Wednesday’s final 464,897 contracts. On the opposite side, volume dropped significantly by over 68K contracts and is navigating in levels below the so far monthly average.
EUR/USD extra gains hinge on NFP
No change on the last view. EUR/USD keeps the solid performance so far, currently hovering over the vicinity of the 1.1900 handle, always backed by the continuation of the selling bias around the buck. Increasing open interest coupled with rising prices implies the up trend remains well in place.
However, a positive surprise at today’s US payrolls, coupled with current overbought levels in spot could play against extra gains, at least in the near term. In the medium to longer term view, further appreciation of EUR appear also difficult, as it could undermine the ECB’s prospects of inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.