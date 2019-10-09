EUR Futures: signs of exhaustion in the recovery?

Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by around 5.1K contracts on Tuesday, reaching the second build in a row according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same direction, volume reversed two consecutive drops and increased by around 58.4K contracts.

EUR/USD unable to break above 1.10

EUR/USD continues to struggle to surpass the key barrier at 1.10 the figure. Increasing volume and open interest following the recent negative price action opens the door for a potential deeper retracement and maybe the resumption of the downtrend.