CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR futures markets noted open interest rose by just 559 contracts last Thursday, partially reversing the previous drop. Volume, in the same line, went up by around 37.7K contracts.
EUR/USD stays focused on 1.0990
EUR/USD’s recent advance was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, leaving the door open for the continuation of the up move and always with the initial target at the 1.0990 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0935 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling
Sterling finds no takers as UK's finance minister warns of massive economic contraction. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.
Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off
Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.
WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line
WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.