According to advanced figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 1.2K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, while volume rose by almost 13K contracts, the third build in a row.

EUR/USD keeps looking to 1.1300 and above

EUR/USD has once again tested but failed to close above 1.1300 the figure so far this week. However, rising open interest and volume plus the less-dovish-than-expected message from the ECB on Thursday appears to have left the door open for a continuation of the corrective upside in the short-term horizon at least.