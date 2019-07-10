In line with advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 1.5K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, reaching the third build in a row. Volume, instead, dropped for the second consecutive session, this time by around 7.9K contracts.

EUR/USD stays focused on 1.1181

The leg lower in EUR/USD remains supported by rising open interest, which keeps a test of the 1.1180 region - late June lows - well on the cards. Shrinking volume, on the other side, could remove some tailwinds from the down move.