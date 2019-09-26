CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets noted investors added around 4.7K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reaching the second build in a row. In the same line, volume increased by nearly 21K contracts, reversing the previous drop.

EUR/USD now targets 1.0925

EUR/USD extended the correction lower on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. The move has opened the door for a potential retracement to YTD lows in the boundaries of 1.0920