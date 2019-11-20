CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets noted open interest resumed the upside after Monday’s pullback and rose by around 2.7K contracts on Tuesday. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second session in a row, now by around 22.9K contracts.

EUR/USD faces strong resistance around 1.1080/90

The up move in EUR/USD keeps struggling to surpass the area of recent tops in the 1.1080/90 region. Unclear direction in both open interest and volume plus Tuesday’s ‘inside day’ candle in spot are all hinting at the likelihood that further consolidation remains on the cards although a move higher should not be ruled out either.