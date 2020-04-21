Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by around 2.3K contracts at the beginning of the week, prolonging the erratic performance, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the third consecutive session, this time by around 27.3K contracts.

EUR/USD does not rule out extra losses

EUR/USD started the week on the negative footing amidst choppy activity in open interest and the persistent drop in volume. That said, while further consolidation remains on the cards, a move to test April’s low near 1.0770 should not be ruled out just yet.