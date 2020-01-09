In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 2.9K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday. In the same direction, volume rose for the second session in a row, now b around 51.6K contracts.

EUR/USD now targets sub-1.1100 levels

EUR/USD’s moderate drop on Wednesday was in tandem with rising open interest and volume, hinting at the idea that extra losses might be waiting down the road. That said, the next target emerges at the 55-day SMA in the sub-1.1100 zone. Below this level, the bearish note is expected to return to the pair.