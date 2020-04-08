Open interest in EUR futures markets reversed two consecutive daily pullbacks and increased by nearly 8.3K contracts on Tuesday, according to flash data from CME Group. In the same direction, volume went up by around 39.4K contracts after two daily drops in a row.

EUR/USD keeps targeting the 1.0990 area

EUR/USD managed to surpass the 1.0900 barrier on Tuesday, although the move lacked follow through and encouraged sellers to step in afterwards. however, the positive performance was on the back of rising open interest and volume, allowing for the continuation of the rebound in the short term with target at the 1.0990 region.