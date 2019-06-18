Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk by nearly 1.3K contracts on Monday, clinching the second consecutive decline according to preliminary data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, went down for yet another session, this time by around 215.1K contracts.

EUR/USD upside seen as corrective

Following recent lows in the 1.1200 neighbourhood, EUR/USD managed to attract some attention and stage a moderate rebound. However, gains should be short-lived on the back of declining open interest and volume, prompting spot to re-shift its focus to the downside in the near term.