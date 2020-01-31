Open interest shrunk marginally by 26 contracts on Thursday following five consecutive daily builds, according to advanced figures from CME Group. On the opposite side, volume rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 3.1K contracts.

EUR/USD faces extra consolidation

EUR/USD’s positive price action on Thursday was accompanied by rising volume and a reversion of the uptrend in open interest, all hinting at the likeliness that further rangebound in the 1.10 region should not be ruled out for the time being.