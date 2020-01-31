Open interest shrunk marginally by 26 contracts on Thursday following five consecutive daily builds, according to advanced figures from CME Group. On the opposite side, volume rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 3.1K contracts.
EUR/USD faces extra consolidation
EUR/USD’s positive price action on Thursday was accompanied by rising volume and a reversion of the uptrend in open interest, all hinting at the likeliness that further rangebound in the 1.10 region should not be ruled out for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes biggest monthly loss since July 2019
EUR/USD is reporting a 1.76% month-to-date loss at press time. An above-forecast German retail sales number may offer respite to the bulls. Later today, the focus will be on Eurozone GDP and US Personal Spending data.
GBP/USD stays positive on Brexit day, eyes UK PM Johnson’s speech
GBP/USD holds onto recovery near 1.3100 ahead of the London open on the Brexit day. The pair registered sharp gains on Thursday on hawkish BOE rates on hold while the US-UK trade woes receded. Focus on UK PM Johnson’s speech.
EZ CPI and GDP preview: Downbeat figures could trigger the next leg down for EUR/USD
Has Europe bottomed out? Not so fast. The European Central Bank has been cautious in its response to several positive statistics – and probably for good reasons. EUR/USD is in a vulnerable position ahead of the data.
Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572
Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.