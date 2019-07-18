According to flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added just 249 contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday. Volume, instead, extended the choppy performance and shrunk by nearly 32.7K contracts.

EUR/USD stays capped by 1.1280/90, 21-day SMA

The bounce off lows in EUR/USD was accompanied by a small up tick in open interest and a drop in volume, hinting at the likeliness that a serious recovery could lack of conviction. In the meantime, the 1.1280/90 band, where coincide recent peaks and the 21-day SMA, keeps limiting the upside for the time being.