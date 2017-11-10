EUR futures: rebound stays healthy

EUR futures: rebound stays healthyBy Pablo Piovano
In light of CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets, open interest rose by more than 8.5K contracts on Tuesday from Monday’s 442,721 contracts. IN the same direction, volume rebounded sharply by more that 131.5K contracts, almost fully reverting the previous’ day drop.
EUR/USD key area remains 1.1835/40
EUR/USD is posting its fourth consecutive advance today, adding to yesterday’s gains above the 1.1800 handle and supported at the same time by rising both open interest and volume.
While the rebound is expected to continue in the very near term, the pair is seen facing strong resistance in the 1.1835/40 area, where converge the 55- and 21-day sma.
The key risk event for the pair will be the publication of the FOMC minutes, due later in the European evening.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.